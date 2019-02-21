× With five days left before Election Day, Bill Daley joins Roe & Anna to make his final pitch to voters.

The campaign for mayor is down to its final days and 14 candidates are aiming to replace Mayor Emanuel, who is not seeking re-election. Bill Daley, one of the candidates for mayor joins Roe & Anna to make his case on why he should be Chicago next mayor.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!