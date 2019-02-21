With five days left before Election Day, Bill Daley joins Roe & Anna to make his final pitch to voters.

Posted 7:33 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, February 21, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Bill Daley speaks during a news conference in Chicago. . (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The campaign for mayor is down to its final days and 14 candidates are aiming to replace Mayor Emanuel, who is not seeking re-election. Bill Daley, one of the candidates for mayor joins Roe & Anna to make his case on why he should be Chicago next mayor.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.