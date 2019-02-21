× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/21/19: Google’s Microphone Problem, Cattle In The Future, & Credit Card Negligence

Plenty of technology stories coming out of Silicon Valley today including the new Samsung phone that might want to make iPhone users make the switch and Google’s justification for putting a microphone inside a Nest security device, all recapped by Rochelle Garner from over at CNET. Steve Bertrand than looked at a “retirement crisis” situation with Bill Geiger, lab grown meat has some impacts on the environment as Matt Simon explained, and Jill Gonzalez is spilling the beans about how we aren’t doing a very good job of staying on top of our credit card bills.