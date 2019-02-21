× What you need to know about the Lake County Craft Beer Festival

Bill and Wendy welcome Lauren Kaplan (Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center Event Manager), Brendan Watters (Kings & Convicts Brewery Co-Founder), and Brittany Breaux (Skeptic Distillery) to the show to talk about the 5th Annual Lake County Craft Beer Festival.

