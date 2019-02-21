× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 32 | Why helicopter parenting might not be so bad (and why NOT to move to Sweden)

In his 1969 book Between Parent and Teenager, Dr. Haim Ginott talked to teenagers who said their parents hovered over them like helicopters. Since then the term “helicopter parent” has focused on overprotective parents who failed to let their children grow for fear of them being hurt. Now a new book suggests “helicoptering” has some merits. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to economist Matthias Doepke of Northwestern University, who co-authored with Fabrizio Zilibotti of Yale University, the new book, Love, Money and Parenting: How Economics Explains the Way We Raise Our Kids.

