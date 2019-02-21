Thought Leader Rod Murray: Public Banks in Chicago, Legal Marijuana Banking, & more

The banking world might seem like a slow moving industry, but the innovation coming out of it is more focused on the calculated moves. Steve Grzanich sat down with the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) to discuss the trends and innovation coming out of 2019, but also touched on the idea of a public bank and how the legal marijuana industry will integrate themselves into the banking system on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation.

 

