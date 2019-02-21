× The Top Five@5 (02/21/19): CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson rips actor Jussie Smollett, Roesanne Barr makes a bizarre YouTube video, Patrick Kane scores game-winning goal in OT, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 21st, 2019:

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett was arrested today under suspicion that he filed a false police report by faking a politically-charged hate crime against himself. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson delivered a scathing condemnation of the actor. Roseanne Barr posted a bizarre YouTube video slamming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Patrick Kane’s game-winning goal to beat Detroit puts the Blackhawks into the second wild card spot in the western conference, and more!

