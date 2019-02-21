The Top Five@5 (02/21/19): CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson rips actor Jussie Smollett, Roesanne Barr makes a bizarre YouTube video, Patrick Kane scores game-winning goal in OT, and more…

Posted 8:27 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, February 21, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Detroit. Chicago won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 21st, 2019:

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett was arrested today under suspicion that he filed a false police report by faking a politically-charged hate crime against himself. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson delivered a scathing condemnation of the actor. Roseanne Barr posted a bizarre YouTube video slamming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Patrick Kane’s game-winning goal to beat Detroit puts the Blackhawks into the second wild card spot in the western conference, and more!

