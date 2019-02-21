× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.20.19 | The cast of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, Dr. John Duffy on dealing with lies and past trauma

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

New twists and turns have come to light in the alleged attack against ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett over the past 48 hours.

Former U.S. Marshal John O’Malley joined Patti Vasquez and Dr. John Duffy to discuss some of the new details that were released to the public Wednesday evening. O’Malley discusses a range of new information in the case including, who brought charges against Smollett, other charges he could face, and new evidence in the case.

The cast of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” stops by to talk about the darkly comic musical and how to balance comedy with the macabre.

Plus, Dr. John Duffy takes your calls to talk about handling the long lasting effects of trauma and how to deal with people spreading rumors.