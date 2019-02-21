The Opening Bell 2/21/19: Artificial Intelligence is Allowing Synthetic Media to Flourish

Posted 6:14 AM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, February 21, 2019

This image made from video of a fake video featuring former President Barack Obama shows elements of facial mapping used in new technology that lets anyone make videos of real people appearing to say things they've never said. (AP Photo)

There are a number of advancements that the banking industry is always looking into and when they evolve to offer customers new services, they are usually big changes. Steve Grzanich and Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank) chatted about some of those monumental changes that could be happening this year in the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. touching on public banks, the marijuana industry financial integration, and more. Kaveh Waddell (Artificial Intelligence Reporter for the “Axios Future” Newsletter) then joined the program to explain the recent rise in deep fakes online that are spreading from video to written stories. It’s creating a number of questions that Kaveh addressed in his chat with Steve.

 

