The Mincing Rascals 02.21.19: Jussie Smollett arrest, gun ownership laws, Obama Presidential Center lawsuit, the Illinois budget, the race for mayor

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing the Jussie Smollett arrest on charges of a staged attack. Then, the Rascals move on to hash out the changes that have been made to gun ownership laws, now that another mass shooting has taken place in Aurora. They switch gears to opine on the new lawsuit against the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Plus, the group weighs in on J.B. Pritzker’s budget address.

Steve recommends watching “Easy” on Netflix.

Patti recommends watching “Failed Vision,” a miniseries. It’s on VHS tape.

Eric recommends reading the candidate questionnaires in the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, and tuning into WGN Radio on election night.

John recommends reading Parkland by Dave Cullen.