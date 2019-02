× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.21.19: There’s crazy on both sides people

It turns out Jussie Smollett tricked everyone. Chuck Todd and Pat Brady talk politics. Sherif Tom Dart checked in on the shooting in Aurora. Dean Richards checks in from L.A. with the latest entertainment news. David Hochberg explains the effect of the bad news out of Philadelphia. Nick Digillio gives his Oscar predictions and Justin got new jeans.