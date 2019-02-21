× Spiritual Healing with Johana Probst Nauser, Young Entrepreneur Michael Avale-Koryzna, Chicago’s Most Popular Drink, Grammy Re-Cap with Mike Heidemann and What Did You Get Away With? | Kathy & Frank Show (Feb 21st)

Kathy Hart and Frank Fontana welcome on Shaman Johana Probst Nauser to discuss her work with spiritual healing and helping others through her passion. Then, entrepreneur Michael Avale-Koryzna jumps on air to discuss his incredible story of how he came to be one of Chicagoland’s earliest entrepreneurs and the inspiration behind his cosmetic and fashion line. We also dive into Chicago’s favorite drink….Surprise, it’s the Old Fashion and things you may have gotten away with when you were younger. Finally, executive producer Michael Heidemann pulls back the curtain on his latest trip to the 61st annual Grammy Awards. All this and more!