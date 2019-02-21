× Roe Conn Full Show (02/21/19): Jussie Smollett surrenders his passport and post $100k bond, Bret Baier gives us the latest from Washington, Bill Daley & Susana Mendoza make their final pitch to voters before Election Day, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Thursday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives you the latest developments of “Empire” star Jussie Smollet’s arrest by Chicago Police. Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier drops by to give us the latest news happening in Washington. Candidate for Mayor, Bill Daley stop by to make his final pitch to voters before Election Day next week. Illinois Comptroller, also candidate for Mayor Susana Mendoza joins Roe & Anna to tell you why you should vote for her. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

