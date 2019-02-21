Roe Conn Full Show (02/21/19): Jussie Smollett surrenders his passport and post $100k bond, Bret Baier gives us the latest from Washington, Bill Daley & Susana Mendoza make their final pitch to voters before Election Day, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 8:45 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42PM, February 21, 2019

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct and filling a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, a police said. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

On the Thursday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives you the latest developments of “Empire” star Jussie Smollet’s arrest by Chicago Police. Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier drops by to give us the latest news happening in Washington. Candidate for Mayor, Bill Daley stop by to make his final pitch to voters before Election Day next week. Illinois Comptroller, also candidate for Mayor Susana Mendoza joins Roe & Anna to tell you why you should vote for her. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.