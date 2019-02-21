Nick Digilio 02.21.19: Murdurous Banana Splits, Insane Japanese TV, Game Show Goulash
Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ The Banana Splits are back…as murderers!
+ Nighthawking…disappointing cinema later in life
Hour 2:
+ Nighthawking continued
+ Insane Japanese TV shows
Hour 3:
+ Awkward Canadian game shows
+ Favorite game shows and game show moments
+ Richard Dawson loses it on Family Feud
Hour 4:
+ Favorite game shows and game show moments continued
+ Paul Lynde moments on Hollywood Squares
+ Blackhawks Express
