Nick Digilio 02.21.19: Murdurous Banana Splits, Insane Japanese TV, Game Show Goulash

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ The Banana Splits are back…as murderers!
+ Nighthawking…disappointing cinema later in life

Hour 2:
+ Nighthawking continued
+ Insane Japanese TV shows

Hour 3:
+ Awkward Canadian game shows
+ Favorite game shows and game show moments
+ Richard Dawson loses it on Family Feud

Hour 4:
+ Favorite game shows and game show moments continued
+ Paul Lynde moments on Hollywood Squares
+ Blackhawks Express

