Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza to undecided voters: “Come on…let’s go! The city’s future’s at stake! Don’t be undecided, vote for me!”

Posted 7:54 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, February 21, 2019

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza speaks at the City Club of Chicago, September 5, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

The Chicago mayoral election is getting close, and campaigns up and down the crowded ballot are getting ready for a intense fight. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is one of those candidates and she joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to make her final pitch to voters.

