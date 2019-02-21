× Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza to undecided voters: “Come on…let’s go! The city’s future’s at stake! Don’t be undecided, vote for me!”

The Chicago mayoral election is getting close, and campaigns up and down the crowded ballot are getting ready for a intense fight. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is one of those candidates and she joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to make her final pitch to voters.

