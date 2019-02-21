In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Rebecca Aldworth, Executive Director of Humane Society International, takes pictures of dogs in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. HSI’s ultimate goal is to pressure the South Korean government into shuttering the dog meat industry itself. In the meantime, it’s trying to set an example of how Koreans might do it _ by providing resources to farmers who want a new career. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Humane Society International: From dog meat farms to forever homes in the Midwest
In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Rebecca Aldworth, Executive Director of Humane Society International, takes pictures of dogs in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. HSI’s ultimate goal is to pressure the South Korean government into shuttering the dog meat industry itself. In the meantime, it’s trying to set an example of how Koreans might do it _ by providing resources to farmers who want a new career. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Humane Society International Vice President of Companion Animals and Engagement, Kelly O’Meara, joins John Williams to talk about how their campaign rescued 200 dogs from dog meat farms in South Korea. She describes the market for dog meat consumption and for dog care in Seoul.