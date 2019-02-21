From the archives: Remembering Peter Tork

Peter Tork of The Monkees performs during the Mid Summers Night Tour at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 27, 2013 in Boca Raton, Florida (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
Peter Tork of The Monkees performs during the Mid Summers Night Tour at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 27, 2013 in Boca Raton, Florida (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
For over 50 years, Peter Tork was best known as a member of The Monkees. Tork died today at age 77. We look back at a couple of his appearances on WGN Radio:
From 2016, with Bill and Wendy:
From 2016, with Dave Plier: