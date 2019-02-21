× I’ll Be There for You: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

Maggie McMeans and Aaron C. Rutherford from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody stopped by the Bill and Wendy show to chat about this hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody at the Broadway Playhouse, running now through March 3, 2019, 175 E. Chestnut, 800-775-2000, broadwayinchicago.com.

