FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire," attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty in New York. A historically black women’s college in North Carolina that’s one of two such institutions left in the U.S. is trying to raise $5 million to stave off losing accreditation. Bennett College has reported sizeable donations as it closes in on its Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 fundraising deadline, aided by supporters of Smollett. He told police he was attacked in Chicago this week. Just days before, he had appeared on MSNBC alongside university president Phyllis Dawkins to raise awareness of the school’s plight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Former U.S. Marshal weighs in on Jussie Smollett case
FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire," attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty in New York. A historically black women’s college in North Carolina that’s one of two such institutions left in the U.S. is trying to raise $5 million to stave off losing accreditation. Bennett College has reported sizeable donations as it closes in on its Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 fundraising deadline, aided by supporters of Smollett. He told police he was attacked in Chicago this week. Just days before, he had appeared on MSNBC alongside university president Phyllis Dawkins to raise awareness of the school’s plight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
New twists and turns have come to light in the alleged attack against ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett over the past 48 hours.
Former U.S. Marshal John O’Malley joined Patti Vasquez and Dr. John Duffy to discuss some of the new details that were released to the public Wednesday evening.
O’Malley discusses a range of new information in the case including, who brought charges against Smollet, other charges he could face, and new evidence in the case.