Dean Richards on the Passing of Peter Tork, Jussie Smollett, and Oscars 2019

Posted 3:50 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, February 21, 2019

Peter Tork of Monkees singing group at press conference at Warwick Hotel in New York City on July 6, 1967. (AP Photo/RH)

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, uncle Dean Richards! They talk about the passing of Peter Tork, what’s next for Jussie Smollett, what to expect from this year’s Oscars, and much more. He also reviews “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Fighting with My Family”.

