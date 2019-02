× Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart: “This has been a bipartisan disaster.”

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss where the system went wrong with regards to the shooter in Aurora last Friday. He says it’s been a bipartisan disaster with how we handle guns. He’s got a team that goes to the houses of people that have had their FOID cards revoked and they take not only the cards, but the guns as well.