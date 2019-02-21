× City Club of Chicago: Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi

February 21, 2019

Hon. Fritz Kaegi – Cook County Assessor

Fritz Kaegi

Fritz Kaegi is the Cook County Assessor. Prior to beginning his career in Cook County government, Fritz spent his career valuing assets as a financial manager at Columbia Wanger Asset Management. In 13 years at Columbia Wanger, Fritz served as a financial steward, helping average families save for retirement as well as focusing on global small companies. In addition to being a Chartered Financial Analyst, Fritz also received the Certified Illinois Assessment Officer (CIAO) designation to deepen his understanding of the property tax assessment system.

Fritz has long been a supporter of grassroots causes and campaigns, including the 2014 minimum wage ballot measure and supporting local organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and Reconciling Ministries.

Fritz was born and raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago, where his parents have lived for 40 years. He attended Kenwood Academy, did his undergraduate studies at Haverford College (just outside of Philadelphia), and received his MBA from Stanford University. Fritz’s wife Rebecca is a teacher, and has fought to create the Union of Noble Educators, a union of charter school educators in Chicago.

Fritz and Rebecca live in Oak Park with their three children, William (10), Rose (8), and Anna (6). Fritz is a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, and is an assistant coach in Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball.