Bill Geiger on Getting Stuck In A "Retirement Crises"

The market has been moving smoothly for the last week or so and Steve Bertrand has gotten pretty comfortable, but Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management) reminded Steve that its not always like that. Steve and Bill discussed the role that many Americans find themselves in these days when they think they are secure in their retirement and then something happens and they find themselves in a retirement crisis.