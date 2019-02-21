× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.21.19: Beer & Friends

Bill and Wendy start the show with breaking news in the Jussie Smollet case. Then, Bill and Wendy welcome Lauren Kaplan (Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center Event Manager), Brendan Watters (Kings & Convicts Brewery Co-Founder), and Brittany Breaux (Skeptic Distillery) to the show to talk about the 5th Annual Lake County Craft Beer Festival. Maggie McMeans and Aaron C. Rutherford from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody stopped by to chat about this hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s Friends. The duo also checked in with Dean Richards, who is out in LA. Dean talks about the sudden passing of Peter Tork of the Monkees. He also reviews “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Fighting with My Family”.

