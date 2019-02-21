× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.21.19: We will miss you Peter Tork

Before the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy broke the news that Peter Tork, star of The Monkees, has died at age 77. On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the life and legacy of Peter Tork and The Monkees. They also talk about past heartthrobs from TigerBeat Magazine, The Keane Brothers, and much more.

