This Feb. 21, 2019 booking photo released by Chicago Police Department shows Jussie Smollett. Police say the "Empire" actor has turned himself in to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Smollett turned himself in early Thursday, Feb. 21 and was arrested. The charge could bring up to three years in prison for the actor, who's black and gay. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Audio: Chicago Police Department press conference about Jussie Smollett arrest
The Chicago Police Department addresses the media regarding the arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for disorderly conduct / filing a false police report.