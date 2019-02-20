× Younger Consumers Are Not Satisfied With Healthcare Options

Following the consumer’s wants and needs can be difficult since they are constantly changing, and that’s especially true in the healthcare industry. Steve Grzanich discussed the 2019 Digital Health Consumer Survey with Dr. Kaveh Safavi (Sr. Managing Director and Head of Global Health Practice at Accenture) to learn about how younger generations aren’t satisfied with the current offerings as convenience, digital access, and cost that all are vital factors in choices that are made.