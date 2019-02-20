× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/20/19: Different Kinds of Debt, Prtizker’s Budget Strategy, & Buy Your Flights on This Day…

Debt can be good, but it can also be bad, but for many, it’s just confusing. Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage discussed some of the latest market stories today while they awaited the monthly news coming out of the Federal Reserve but focused on the various forms of loans and debt that you may encounter in Terry’s latest column. Frank Sennett chimed in on the program to update Steve on Governor J.B. Pritzker discussing the state of Illinois’ budget situation (its worse than he thought), and Victoria Caligero is solving the mystery around which day is best to buy flights.