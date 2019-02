× What is Adult Time? Bree Mills joins The Sean Green Show to answer that question.

Bree Mills, a 37-year-old director of adult films, has launched an online streaming service that she is calling the “Netflix of Porn.” Adult Time, the subscription service offers members access to a library of high-budget, well-produced movies. She now joins The Sean Green Show to discuss just how she became an innovator in what’s considered a male driven market.

