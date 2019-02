× Valerie Gargas enlightens The Patti Vasquez Show with new book,”Enlightenment is Sexy”

Author and meditation expert Valerie Gargas talks about her experience with the practice of transcendental meditation. She explains why this style of meditation is so beneficial to self-esteem and emotional stability, and why so many celebrities turn to transcendental meditation for mental clarity.

You can get Enlightenment is Sexy now.