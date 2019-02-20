Listen: Northwestern at Ohio State – Also available on AM 1000

The Top Five@5 (02/20/19): Roger Waters slams Richard Branson over Venezuela, President Trump is not happy with Andrew McCabe, Barack Obama takes on toxic masculinity, and more…

Posted 7:01 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56PM, February 20, 2019

Former President Barack Obama, left, hugs Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry after speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019:

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is slamming Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson for politicizing a benefit concert aimed at providing aid to citizens of Venezuela. President Trump takes a swipe at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for criticizing him in recent interviews. Former President Barack Obama calls out the hip-hop community for promoting “toxic-masculinity”, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.