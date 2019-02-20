× The Top Five@5 (02/20/19): Roger Waters slams Richard Branson over Venezuela, President Trump is not happy with Andrew McCabe, Barack Obama takes on toxic masculinity, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019:

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is slamming Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson for politicizing a benefit concert aimed at providing aid to citizens of Venezuela. President Trump takes a swipe at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for criticizing him in recent interviews. Former President Barack Obama calls out the hip-hop community for promoting “toxic-masculinity”, and more!

