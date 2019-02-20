× The Patti Vasquez Show 2.19.19 | T.V. Talk with John Teti, “Enlightenment is Sexy” author Valerie Gargas, #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s a T.V. party with John Teti as he and Patti talk about the shows you should be watching and the difference between classic 90’s sitcoms Seinfeld and Friends.

Author and meditation expert Valerie Gargas talks about her experience with the practice of transcendental meditation. She explains why this style of meditation is so beneficial to self-esteem and emotional stability, and why so many celebrities turn to transcendental meditation for mental clarity.

#OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign is on her way to the Oscars this year and she’s on the line to talk about what has changed since her hashtag rocked Hollywood culture. Are the Oscars a better place for marginalized groups than they were in years past? April weighs in.

Plus, comedians Paul Farahvar and Alex Ortiz and Patti’s appalling lack of musical knowledge.