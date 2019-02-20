× The Opening Bell 2/20/19: The ComEd Smart Grid Is Done, But Rate Hikes Aren’t

Utilities isn’t a very flattering industry, but there is still plenty of money that flows because of it, so you’ll believe that it’s on Steve Daniels‘ (Sr. Reporter on Banking, Insurance, and Utilities at Crains) radar. Steve Grzanich and Steve talked about the long hyped ComEd “Smart Grid” that is finally finished, but there are a number of questions that still remain. The focus then shifted to the younger generation that is beginning to search for their own healthcare and how Dr. Kaveh Safavi (Sr. Managing Director and Head of Global Health Practice at Accenture) explained that it could be changing the way we get healthcare as a whole in their 2019 Digital Health Consumer Survey.