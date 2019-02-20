× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.20.19: Ariana Grande hits Top 3, the Obama Presidential Center, MAGA hat

John Williams has some Bright Side of Life news to share, not only in your world, but in Ariana Grande’s. She just hit the top three in the charts, a record set by The Beatles. Then, the plaintiff who initiated the lawsuit against the construction of the Obama Presidential Center is Charlotte Adelman. She joins the show to explain why she doesn’t want the Center to be built in Jackson Park. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel invites you to vote on the Reader’s Choice Dining Awards before voting closes tonight. And, Night at the Fights Chairman Bill Conforti tells John why he loves boxing and why he encourages kids to try it. Finally, the man who wrote the letter to the editor of the Chicago Sun-Times about his MAGA hat joins the show again, to address some of the comments and questions listeners texted in yesterday.