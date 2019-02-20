× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/19/19): Ben Bradley, the last days of the election, and the tale of Kasso’s first story in the Tribune

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/19/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WGN-TV news anchor and investigative reporter Ben Bradley to talk about a wide breadth of topics, including the run-up to the election for Chicago’s next mayor, the math behind ‘coalition voting,’ and Ben’s history with the Homewood-Flossmoor radio club. Plus, Kasso tells the story of how he got his big break at the Tribune, way back when.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3597741/3597741_2019-02-20-004641.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @benbradleytv Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here