The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/19/19): Ben Bradley, the last days of the election, and the tale of Kasso’s first story in the Tribune

Posted 12:00 AM, February 20, 2019, by

Ben Bradley & John Kass

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/19/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WGN-TV news anchor and investigative reporter Ben Bradley to talk about a wide breadth of topics, including the run-up to the election for Chicago’s next mayor, the math behind ‘coalition voting,’ and Ben’s history with the Homewood-Flossmoor radio club. Plus, Kasso tells the story of how he got his big break at the Tribune, way back when.

Download this episode here
