Steve Cochran Full Show 02.20.19: We disagree on everything you can disagree on

It’s Wednesday and it still winter. Boo. Roe Conn joins the show and does an amazing impression of Justin. Dean Richards talks Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Kevin Powell checks in from the spring training. We checked in with our former Kid of the Week, Delaney, after she did the super polar plunge. Rick Pearson breaks down the mayor’s race and Peppa Pig is teaching kids British accents.