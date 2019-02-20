× Roe Conn Full Show (02/20/19): The Jussie Smollet case heats up, Willie Wilson makes his final pitch to voters, Michael Cohen’s attorney Mike Monico drops by, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

It’s hump day, and that means another helping of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. On today’s show, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest breaking news in the Jussie Smollett case. Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson drops by WGN studios to make his final case to Chicago voters. Tom Skilling gives us this week’s forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

