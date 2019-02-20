Listen: Northwestern at Ohio State – Also available on AM 1000

Roe Conn Full Show (02/20/19): The Jussie Smollet case heats up, Willie Wilson makes his final pitch to voters, Michael Cohen’s attorney Mike Monico drops by, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 7:25 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, February 20, 2019

Actor-singer Jussie Smollett, from the Fox series, "Empire," poses for a portrait on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

It’s hump day, and that means another helping of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. On today’s show, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest breaking news in the Jussie Smollett case. Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson drops by WGN studios to make his final case to Chicago voters. Tom Skilling gives us this week’s forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.