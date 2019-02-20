FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a community event on the Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. The Chicago City Council is scheduled to take up the $500 million project Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The project remains under federal review because the site, Jackson Park, is on the National Register of Historic Places. However, City Council approval would be a major step forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Obama Presidential Center Lawsuit Plaintiff Charlotte Adelman: “Mr. Obama, why don’t you build your center in the neighborhood”
Charlotte Adelman joins John Williams to explain why she initiated the lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the Park District, in its plan to construct the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Those include the environmental and economic benefits she believes would be missed.