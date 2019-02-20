Nick Digilio 02.20.19: Weird Japanese Museum, 20th Anniversary of Office Space, Best Debut Movie Performances

Posted 11:45 PM, February 20, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Poop museum in Japan
+ 20th Anniversary of Office Space

Hour 2:
+ 20th Anniversary of Office Space continued
+ Embarrassing workplace confessions

Hour 3:
+ Embarrassing workplace confessions continued
+ Ridiculous workplace jargon
+ Best debut movie performances and breakout roles

Hour 4:
+ Best debut movie performances and breakout roles continued

