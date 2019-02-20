Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Michael Cohen to testify at open house hearing! His attorney Mike Monico speaks to Roe & Anna!
Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Trump, has agreed to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee in what is expected to be a hearing focused on his years of working for the President. Mike Monico, Cohen’s attorney joins Roe & Anna to discuss what may be discussed in that hearing.