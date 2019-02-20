× Michael Cohen to testify at open house hearing! His attorney Mike Monico speaks to Roe & Anna!

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Trump, has agreed to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee in what is expected to be a hearing focused on his years of working for the President. Mike Monico, Cohen’s attorney joins Roe & Anna to discuss what may be discussed in that hearing.

