Oliver Lester, of Montgomery, wears a hat with President President Donald Trump's campaign slogan as he watches results come in for Gov. Kay Ivey at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
MAGA Hat Guy Randy Rossi answers your questions
Yesterday, John Williams invited a man who wrote a letter to the editor of the Chicago Sun-Times about positive reactions to his “Make America Great Again” hat at the Chicago Auto Show. Today, he joins the show to answer the pages and pages of text messages from our listeners from yesterday’s segment. You can pick up his book, The Last Man to Live the REAL American Dream – POSTSCRIPT.