Dr. Sunil Pauwaa breaks down the importance of heart health

February is American Heart Month. Bill and Wendy sit down Dr. Sunil Pauwaa, cardiologist at Advocate Heart Institute, to talk about heart health and ways to protect yourself from heart disease. He also explains congestive heart failure, including causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

To take the heart health assessment, visit www.advocatehealth.com/assessments.

