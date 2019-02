× Delaney Bethel completes the Super Plunge #FreezinForAReason

Former Kid of the Week, Delaney Bethel, checks in with the Steve Cochran Show after she completed the Super Plunge for Special Olympics. You can hear her original interview with the show HERE. Delaney and her dad, Chris, completed the 24 cold jumps this past weekend! You can still support her efforts to raise money HERE! Way to go Delaney!