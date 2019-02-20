Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.20.19: Heart Health and Finding Your Purpose and Passion in Life

Posted 2:24 PM, February 20, 2019, by

BFF's Bill and Wendy

How to live a long and healthy life. That’s the motto for today’s show. Bill and Wendy discuss Manny Machado’s decision to sign with the San Diego Padres (boo) and how Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette could inherit part of his fortune. February is American Heart Month. Dr. Sunil Pauwaa, cardiologist at Advocate Heart Institute, stopped by to talk about heart health and ways to protect yourself from heart disease. Then, Dr. John Duffy, our show psychologist, explains how to support and nurture your child’s passions.

