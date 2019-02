× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.20.19: Back in the 90’s

On this edition of the bonus hour, what happens when you put grapes in the microwave? You get a light show! Bill and Wendy explain why microwaving grapes creates a dazzling plasma light show. They also talk about things that were popular in the 90’s.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.