× A Determined Soul: Turning Lifelong Dreams into a Reality

Had the best time ever interviewing my cousin and idol, Steve Piacenza, on this podcast episode. He talks all about his career in film & television and how it evolved into the crafting world, two Emmy nominations, Mod Podge product line and how he stays “Zen” through it all! He was very self-motivated, determined and driven to make his goals and dreams a reality. Lots of Italian energy on this one! We are both very similar souls, to say the least. Check out his web series “Handmade Happy Hour with Cathie Filian and Steve Piacenza” here: https://www.facebook.com/cathiefilianstevepiacenza/ and for all products and other information go to the website: http://www.cathiefilian.com.

