Wintrust Business Lunch 2/19/19:The National Infrastructure Conversation, Personal/Business Branding, & Disrupting The Workforce

The market has felt good over the last few weeks and Jon Najarian has been explaining why and who some of those drivers are with Steve Bertrand as they kick off the show. Matt Sonnesyn then shifted the focus to the national infrastructure conversation after Lake Shore Drive experienced first hand to a crumbling bridge during rush hour, Francisco Serrano is explaining the evolving idea of a personal/business brand as we move towards a digital world, and Jack Lavin is previewing a business conference tomorrow looking at the disruption of workers in the tight labor market.