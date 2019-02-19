Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after popping out to end the 10th inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell: “Maybe teams are just smarter about the contracts they give out”
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell joins John Williams to talk about the future of the White Sox after the San Diegos Padres acquired the coveted Manny Machado. He gives John some possible reasons for Machado’s choice in team.