× The Top Five@5 (02/19/19): Mark Geragos goes on CNN to defend Jussie Smollett, Bernie Sanders is running for President, Black Panther is up for seven Academy Awards, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 19th, 2019:

High-profile attorney Mark Geragos appeared on CNN to criticize the Chicago Police Department’s handling of ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett’s assault case. Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he’s running for President in 2020. President Trump reacts to Bernie Sander’s announcement, while criticizing how Sanders was treated in the 2016 elections. Actor, Chadwick Boseman gears up for the 61st Annual Academy Awards this Sunday which his move ‘Black Panther’ is nominated for seven awards, and more!

