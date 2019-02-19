The Top Five@5 (02/19/19): Mark Geragos goes on CNN to defend Jussie Smollett, Bernie Sanders is running for President, Black Panther is up for seven Academy Awards, and more…

Posted 6:53 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, February 19, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 that he is running for president in 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 19th, 2019:

High-profile attorney Mark Geragos appeared on CNN to criticize the Chicago Police Department’s handling of ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett’s assault case. Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he’s running for President in 2020. President Trump reacts to Bernie Sander’s announcement, while criticizing how Sanders was treated in the 2016 elections. Actor, Chadwick Boseman gears up for the 61st Annual Academy Awards this Sunday which his move ‘Black Panther’ is nominated for seven awards, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.