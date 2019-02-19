× The Patti Vasquez Show 02.19.19 | 45th Alderman Candidate Erika Wozinak tells us her plans for her community, Patti shows singer Johari Noelle her appalling lack of music knowledge, our friend Comedian Paul Faravhar joins the conversation, and callers tell us something good.

Tonight on The Patti Vasquesz Show:

45th Alderman Candidate Erika Wozinak joins us in the studio to tell us more about her campaign and her plans for her community.

Comedian Michelle Traina goes head to head with Patti in “Patti’s appalling lack of musical knowledge,” as the two name popular 70’s music.

Singer Johari Noelle plays “Is it legal?” and tells us all about her upcoming single.

Plus, we love end every show on a good note as callers tell us something good.