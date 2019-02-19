× The Opening Bell 2/19/19: Could Major Cities Integrate Transportation Into A Single App? Maybe With Trafi…

It’s a question that was inspired by what Trafi is doing in Berlin where Christof Schminke (Managing Director of Trafi in Germany) explained to Steve Grzanich how it’s working in the Germany capital. Checking in on the progressive technology, Steve and Christof discussed how this could be seamlessly replicated in other cities around the world to make transportation simple. Michael McHale (Director of Communication at Rivian) then provided some explanation behind the electric vehicle buzz as Rivian announces their $700 million dollar investment and how the manufacturing of the car will call Normal, Illinois home.